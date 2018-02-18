Ulinzi Stars and Mathare United battled to a drab 0-0 draw in a Kenyan Premier League match played on Saturday.

Ulinzi Stars 0-0 Mathare United: Points shared in drab contest

Mathare United came into the match full of confidence following their perfect run in the first two matches where they had collected maximum points, as compared to their rivals, who had won one and lost the other.

It was the ‘slum boys’, who dictated the proceedings in the first ten minutes or so, unsettling their hosts, who looked nervous. After the soldiers settled, Cliff Kasuti posed a great danger to the 2008 league champions, making runs that were tricky for the defenders.

In the 10th minute, Daniel Mwaura, who replaced John Mwangi, was fed the ball well on the right, and did well to cross the ball in the danger zone. Cliff Nyakeya nodded it in, only for the assistant referee to incorrectly rule it out for offside.

The soldiers failed to break a resolute Mathare United defense, and resorted to shooting from a distance, a tactic that never worked. The visitors continued pressing for an opener, with Mwaura proving to be a menace, but twice failed to hit the back of the net when put clear.

After the break, the soldiers came back stronger, increasing the tempo of the game as they aimed at getting better of their opponents.

In the 52nd minute, former AFC Leopards man Bernard Ongoma found space outside the eighteen yard box, but his shot was straight at goalkeeper Robert Mboya.

Mathare United almost conceded in the 62nd minute; an inviting ball was not cleared by the defenders, falling to Ulinzi Stars’ attackers, who were desperate to hit the back of the net.

However, the ‘slum boys’ did well to clear the ball off the line twice. As time went by, both sides resorted to cautious play, with no team in the mood of conceding a late goal.

Ulinzi Stars starting XI: Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Brian Birgen, Oliver Ruto, Omar Mbongi, George Omondi, Bernard Ongoma, Cliff Kasuti, Churchill Muloma, Daniel Waweru, Justin Onounga and Masita Masuta.

Subs: Jacktone Odhiambo (GK), Cylus Shitote, Benson Sande, Boniface Onyango, Elvis Nandwa, Michael Otieno and Oscar Wamalwa.

Mathare United Starting XI: 1. Robert Mboya, 16. David Owino, 25. Samuel Olwande, 6. George Owino (C), 19. Johnstone Omurwa, 5. Francis Omondi, 4. Edward Seda, 29. Chrispin Oduor, 2. Daniel Mwaura, 11. Cliff Nyakeya, 21. Chris Ochieng’

Subs: 18.Wycliffe Kasaya, 28. Gilbert Osonga, 14. Derrick Onyango, 15. Ronald Reagan 9. Chris Ochieng’, 22. Roy Okal, 10. Ahmed Ahmad.