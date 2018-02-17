Daniel Mwaura has been handed his first start of the season against Ulinzi Stars in a league match to be played at the Afraha Stadium on Saturday.

TEAM NEWS: Mathare United name squad to face Ulinzi Stars

Mwaura is promoted to the first eleven at the expense of John Mwangi in what is the only change. He will start on the right side of attack alongside Cliff Nyakeya and Clifford Alwanga.

Edward Seda and Chrispin Oduor will be charged with the creative role behind the attacking trio as Francis Omondi plays the anchor role.

The back four is unchanged with Samuel Olwande and David Owino playing as full backs while skipper George Owino partners Johnstone Omurwa at the heart of defence. Robert Mboya maintains his place in between the sticks.

Mathare United Starting XI: 1. Robert Mboya, 16. David Owino, 25. Samuel Olwande, 6. George Owino (C), 19. Johnstone Omurwa, 5. Francis Omondi, 4. Edward Seda, 29. Chrispin Oduor, 2. Daniel Mwaura, 11. Cliff Nyakeya, 21. Chris Ochieng’

Subs: 18.Wycliffe Kasaya, 28. Gilbert Osonga, 14. Derrick Onyango, 15. Ronald Reagan 9. Chris Ochieng’, 22. Roy Okal, 10. Ahmed Ahmad.