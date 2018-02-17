Ulinzi Stars defender wants a clean sheet against Mathare United

Ulinzi Stars defender Brain Birgen remains cautious of the high-flying Mathare United even as he looks forward to steering the team to victory.

Birgen returns to the side after missing the opening two matches of the season with a knee injury but remains concerned by the leaking defence.

Birgen was among the three changes made by Coach Dunstan Nyaudo in the match-day squad.

Nyaudo, who lost his last match against Sony Sugar by a solitary goal, also called in Oscar Wamalwa and Michael Otieno for the ‘Slum Boys’ clash.

“Looking back, matches against Mathare United have always been tough, but open, and the team that creates and uses its chances ends up the winner.

"We have prepared well and we hope we will get those chances and bury them,” Birge told the club portal.

“As we go to the game, the concern is also the fact that we have not kept a clean sheet and we will be working for not just a win but a clean sheet too.

"We have been working on that all week and hopefully, it will be applied fully in the game."

Ulinzi Stars have so far conceded three goals, one more than Mathare United and scored four in the process.