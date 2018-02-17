Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back Phil Ofosu-Ayeh may not be returning to action just soon, judging by latest information from club manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Injury-plagued Ofosu-Ayeh yet to resume Wolves full training as schedule

The Ghana international is still counting down to his first appearance for the club since completing a three-year move from German second tier side Eintracht Braunschweig last June.

His no-show has been due to an ankle injury picked up in preseason, for which he had to go under the knife in September, effectively ruling him out of action until now.

"He's not working with us yet," Santo said, as reported by Express & Star.

"He's still getting better and solving all the problems that he has.

"He's not 100 per cent with the group.

"Of course [he is some way off].

"We cannot forget that Phil since the beginning of the season has been injured, so it will take time to integrate the dynamic of training sessions."

Initially set to be out for four months after his surgery, the Ghanaian was expected back in action in January.

However, it has been a month since his scheduled return date, and it looks as though the wait will have to continue for a while.

In a similar injury-plagued campaign at Braunschweig last season, Ofosu-Ayeh made 16 league appearances involving 14 starts.

Born in Moers, Germany, to a German mother and a Ghanaian father, the former VfR Aalen man is a full Ghana international, having featured in a friendly against Canada in 2015.