I-League 2017-18: Gokulam Kerala v East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Gokulam Kerala host Kolkata giants East Bengal in a crucial I-League clash to be played at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Monday evening.

Date

Saturday, February 17

Time

2:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar



TEAM NEWS

Gokulam Kerala possible XI

Injured: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Henry Kisekka, Mahmood Al-Ajmi

East Bengal possible XI

Injured: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Mahmoud Al Amna, Katsumi Yusa

GAME PREVIEW

Rejuvenated title aspirants East Bengal lock horns against a spirited Gokulam Kerala FC in a crucial I-League clash on Saturday.

A win against favourites Minerva Punjab in their previous match has reignited the hopes of winning the much elusive I-League title inside the Red and Golds’ camp.

Gokulam Kerala FC, on the other hand, registered their biggest win of the season against Indian football giants Mohun Bagan in Kolkata. Bino George’s men stunned the Green and Maroons 2-1 to bring some life in their otherwise dull season. The win has definitely instilled confidence in the I-League newbies and they will be eyeing yet another positive result against East Bengal.

Khalid Jamil’s men shrugged off all the criticism and negativity in Panchkula after beating Minerva Punjab 1-0 thanks to a wonder strike from Cavin Lobo. The Red and Golds have been a subject criticism in the last two weeks since their shambolic defeat in the Kolkata derby on January 21st.

Since then, the team has managed to collect four points out of possible six against Minerva Punjab and a thrilling win against Indian Arrows which have brought the team back in the title race.

East Bengal have four matches left in this season and they need to win all four if they want to win the title. They are three points behind Minerva Punjab with 26 points from 14 matches.

Mahmoud Al Amna, the midfield marshal of this East Bengal side, came back in action against Minerva Punjab and delivered a stellar performance. He won the man of the match award deservingly.

With the presence of in-form players like Cavin Lobo, Al Amna and Katsumi Yusa in their midfield East Bengal will hope to register their third win on the trot and move ahead in the league table. Gift Raikhan and Khogen Singh, on the other hand, will hope that Bino George creates yet another upset and knock East Bengal out the title race.