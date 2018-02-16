ISL 2017-18: NorthEast United v Kerala Blasters - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

NorthEast United will look to arrest their slump as they face a rejuvenated Kerala Blasters outfit at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

TEAM NEWS

NORTHEAST UNITED FC:

Injured: Halicharan Narzary, Helio Pinto



Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Marcinho, Seiminlen Doungel

Kerala Blasters:

Injured: Pritam Singh

Doubtful: None



Suspended: Lalruatthara



Key Players: Dimitar Berbatov, CK Vineeth

GAME PREVIEW

NorthEast United should signs of a brief revival when Avram Grant took charge after their 5-0 thrashing in Pune. However, despite some improvement in their football, results haven’t come their way. In the eight matches under the former Chelsea coach, the north-eastern side have picked only two victories and suffered five defeats. Just to put things into perspective, under Joao de Deus, the club lost five of the seven matches and had one win.

Grant has to revive an average squad to punch above their eight. To add to his miseries, Marcinho has an injury and could possibly miss their rest of the season.

The Highlanders have endured another season where they will fail to make it into the play-offs. The fans are disappointed and hence, you can see that their level of interest NorthEast United’s fortunes is gradually on the decline.

They haven’t found back of the net in their last three matches which is concerning for Grant. The Indian players too have looked shoddy alongside sub-standard foreign signings.

NothEast United need some serious introspection as to where they go wrong season after season. The minnows tag would do them good as they have not been able to compete at this level.

Kerala Blasters will welcome Sandesh Jhingan back into their squad after he was suspended for the last game. There will miss the services of striker Iain Hume due to an injury.

The good news for the Kochi-based side is that marquee signing Dimitar Berbatov scored a gem of a goal against ATK. The Bulgarian needs to be consistent and certainly, coach David James would demand a lot more from him.

Interestingly, Blasters have one of the largest north-east contingents. Although most of them haven’t really set the league on fire, Lalruatthara has been the most impressive. The young Mizoram full-back will be suspended after having amassed four yellow cards.

A win for Kerala would keep them in the fifth place but they will close down the gap with Jamshedpur FC, who are currently on 25 points.

Both teams have changed their coaches since the last time they played. While Kerala have shown improvement and climbed up the table, there hasn’t been too much shuffling of spots for NorthEast United.

Three points is vital for both teams. To not finish last for NorthEast and to remain in contention for the play-offs for Kerala.