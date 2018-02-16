New Sports Cabinet Secretary staring at legal battle for 'falsehood'

Newly appointed Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Achesa is now staring at a lengthy legal battle for giving out false information to the public.

New Sports Cabinet Secretary may face legal battle for giving 'false information'

Achesa told the Parliamnetary Committee on Appointment last week that he once served as the Patron of Boxing Association of Kenya -Western branch, a statement that may land him in the corridors of justice.

BAK chairman, John Kameta is set to move to Court next week to challenge Achesa’s appointed for lying to the nation’.

“He gave Kenyans false information about his relationship with boxing and for that reason, I will battle him in Court,” Kameta told Goal in a phone interview.

“He (Achesa) lied to the nation that he once served as a BAK patron in the Western Kenya region. That is a hoax and for that reason, I will be moving to Court to challenge his appointment."

Achesa replaced Hassan Wario as the new Sports and Heritage CS after taking the Oath of office on Friday in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The new CS has promised to turn around the local Sports landscape by establishing Sports Academies in each of the 47-Counties.

But it will be interesting to see how Achesa will navigate through the impending Court battle even as he executes his responsibilities in the Ministry that was rocked by bad publicity during Wario's tenure-Rio Olympic fiasco and Kenya missing on a chance to host the 2018 Chan Championship just to name but a few.

Of immediate importance to Achesa though, will be to settle Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards financial challenges ahead of Caf assignments next week.

Also on the table for the new Sports boss is Harambee Stars preparation for the forthcoming Africa Nations Qualifiers against Ghana on March 23.