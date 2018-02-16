Mbappe sends Real Madrid Champions League warning as PSG eye 'history'

Kylian Mbappe has warned Real Madrid that Paris Saint-Germain are ready for “a great battle” in the Champions League as they seek to “make history”.

The French giants have it all to do in the return leg of their last-16 encounter with the reigning European champions following a 3-1 reversal at Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG had entered that contest heavily fancied to take advantage of Real’s recent struggles and exert their dominance on a continental stage.

Unai Emery’s side wilted under pressure from Cristiano Ronaldo and Co, though, and are now facing an uphill struggle to prolong their involvement in Europe’s premier club competition.

They will, however, be at home for the second leg on March 6, with Parc des Princes set to play host to a heavyweight encounter with plenty riding on it.

Mbappe believes that PSG can complete a remarkable turnaround, having been on the receiving end of a similar reversal last season when they fell to Barcelona at the round of 16.

The 19-year-old forward has taken to social media to sound his warning to Madrid, with there a belief in the French capital that anything is still possible.

Mbappe posted: “A defeat is really hard to accept, but nothing is done, we still have a great battle to lead so that we can qualify.

“We have quality but we will also need huge determination and rage to overcome without limits, but at Parc des Princes anything is possible and we know that the fans will be on fire and will support us until the end.

“We will give body and soul to try to make history all together…This is Paris.”

Despite investing huge sums in the transfer market, PSG have been unable to replicate domestic success on a European platform.

Since rejoining the elite in 2012-13, the Ligue 1 giants have never made it past the quarter-finals.

Merely reaching that point is now a tough ask, with Madrid in complete control of a last-16 encounter which represents the latest step in their ongoing efforts to conquer the continent in a third successive campaign.