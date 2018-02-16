I-League 2017-18: Chennai City v Churchill Brothers - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Chennai City host Churchill Brothers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore in an I-League return fixture, on Saturday evening.

Saturday, February 17

5:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar/JioTV



CHENNAI CITY POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1): Uros Poljanec (GK); Tarif Akhand, Venyamin Schumeiko, Dharmaraj Ravanan, Kim Dong-Hyeon; Pandian Sinivasan, Asif Kottayil; Antony Beautin, Michael Soosairaj, Aleksander Rakic; Jeam-Micheal Joachim.

Suspended: Edwin Vanspaul



Key Players: Jean-Michel Joachim, Michael Soosairaj





CHURCHILL BROTHERS POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1): James Kithan; Wayne Vaz, Monday Osagie, Hussain Eldor, Denechandram Meitei; Kalu Ogba, Bektur Talgat; Britto PM, Harshad, Nicholas Fernandes; Dawda Ceesay.

Key Players: Nicholas Fernandes, Dawda Ceesay

It is pretty much a relegation six-pointer when Churchill Brothers visit Coimbatore to take on Chennai City FC on Saturday evening.

Both teams are scrapping it out at the bottom end of the table, trying to avoid being relegated to the second division. Chennai City are currently placed bottom with 13 points from 15 games while Churchill are seventh with 16 points from 14 games.

However, with Indian Arrows (placed 8th) and Gokulam Kerala FC (9th) immune to relegation, this clash becomes ever so important to both teams, Chennai City especially.

If they lose this game, the gap between Churchill Brothers and Chennai City might just be a bit too wide to overhaul, virtually confirming their relegation unless Shillong Lajong goes on to lose their next games and Chennai City win both their remaining fixtures.

Worryingly for V Soundararajan's outfit, they have not enjoyed playing at their 'home'. They have about to play their sixth consecutive game at home but have won none of them, garnering four draws and a defeat. Concerningly, they are on an eight-game winless run. Signs look pretty ominous for the South Indian team.

Churchill Brothers, on the other hand, have been on an upward trend after a poor start to the season and have a chance to stay afloat in the league with a win on Saturday. After a re-jig in their foreign arsenal midway through the season, Churchill have impressed with some eye-catching results.

Dawda Ceesay and Bektur Talgat have played well and the team will be looking to put a minor setback they received against NEROCA in their previous game to bed and return to winning ways against Chennai City.

They won't be short of motivation, given what is at stake.

All in all, this is the time for Chennai City to come to the party at their home while Churchill Brothers will want to take a huge step towards confirming their participation in next year's I-League.