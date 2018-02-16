Once again FC Goa conceded. It’s been 14 consecutive matches this season that Sergio Lobera’s team have failed to keep a clean-sheet in the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL 2017-18: Same old problems for FC Goa as they suffer top four set-back

An intriguing comment came from Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory in the aftermath of their 1-0 win.

“If we were to try and chase the ball, we would be running around all night to get it because they keep the ball very well,” he mentioned.

Yes, teams are aware that Goa will keep the ball well as they have some good players such as Edu Bedia, Ahmed Jahouh and Manuel Lanzarote.

However, teams are now happy to let Goa have the ball and instead look to hit them on the counter. They know that Lobera’s side isn’t the best when it comes to defensive organization. Mumbai City FC have done it twice, FC Pune City exposed chinks in their armour in Goa with a 2-0 win, Bengaluru FC as well. The best performance against them was by Jamshedpur FC, who were unlucky not to win thanks to woeful refereeing decisions.

Add to that the personnel they have in defence isn’t the best – whether it is Indians or the foreign players.

The former Las Palmas coach will have to adapt, possibly make some changes. Maybe start with two foreign centre-backs or deploy Pronay Halder in midfield. Ask the wingers to track back, something which is done by Mandar Rao Dessai but not so much by Brandon Fernandes, whose defensive contribution isn’t the best.

Why not hand Mark Sifneos a start alongside Ferran Corominas and even give Hugo Boumous a chance? They have been playing with more or less the same XI for most of the season. If you are conceding in every game, you cannot start with the same defenders again.

Whether the coach doesn’t trust the rest of the personnel or feels they cannot adapt to his style of play is something which Lobera can best answer, however, they certainly need an alternate plan if they are to pick victories in the remaining four games.

In Bengaluru FC’s instance, Albert Roca quickly adapted and altered his tactics. After starting with just one foreign centre-back in most games, the Spaniard realized that they were getting exposed far too often. They now play with John Johnson and Juanan at the back which to an extent restricts their ability to control the game or dominate possession but in turn, they have been yielding good results and scoring on counters.

There’s a lesson for Lobera and his FC Goa’s side there.

No more are they the best scoring side. They could very well be the team with the worst defence, only four goals separate them from Delhi Dynamos. As mentioned earlier, the style or brand of football comes later. In professional football, results count.

Lobera is one of the few coaches in the ISL to be on a two-year contract. Yes, Goa have improved from last season when they finished at the bottom. He has done a good job with Goa as they are playing an entertaining brand of football. However, it’s time they pick a few victories. Else they would be more remembered for their defensive frailties than their breathtaking attack or for that matter, style of play.

Their next home game against Delhi Dynamos is even more important now and they will face a familiar face in Manuel Arana, who would be eager to prove a point or two to Lobera. The going wouldn’t be easy certainly.