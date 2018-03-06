The 11th edition of I-League is witnessing a nail-biting finish to the season's finale as it has been the case for a number of years in the recent past. The top four teams are separated by just two points and the title race is dramatically poised as we head into the final matchday.

I-League 2017-18: The four-way battle for the crown!

Minerva Punjab looked absolute favourites to the title a few weeks back but their defeat to Chennai City has opened the door for the other interested parties. NEROCA FC, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are all well in with a chance of winning the title.

Minerva are top of the league with 32 points from 17 games, NEROCA are second with 31 points from 17 games and Mohun Bagan are third with 30 points from 17. East Bengal's stalemate against Lajong in their last game helped them to 30 points in the league. Mohun Bagan are above them on the table due to a better head-to-head record.

Goal analyses the scenarios where each of these teams can win the league:

EAST BENGAL

East Bengal are currently placed fourth on the table with 30 points from 17 games. Their last game is against NEROCA FC. The draw to Lajong in their penultimate game means the title is not in their hands anymore. But Khalid Jamil could well land his second title in two seasons if other fixtures go their way.

They can win the title if they win against NEROCA FC and both Mohun Bagan and Minerva Punjab drop points in their games. But East Bengal cannot afford a loss against NEROCA FC.

NEROCA FC

I-League debutants NEROCA FC stand with a chance of landing the title, something not even their staunchest supporters would have considered a possibility when the season started. Yet, Gift Raikhan's men have defied expectations to be involved in the title race.

They have to beat East Bengal in their final game away in Kolkata to stand a chance to win the title. But they will have to hope that Minerva do not win their final game against Churchill Brothers. A draw against East Bengal would also not help NEROCA even if Minerva lose their game and Mohun Bagan do not win theirs, as Minerva have done the league-double against the Manipuri club.

NEROCA definitely need a few results to go their way but in a topsy-turvy title race, it certainly is possible.

MINERVA PUNJAB

Minerva Punjab have been the absolute surprise packages this season. With the likes of Chencho Gyeltshen and William Asiedu playing with a cavalier approach, Khogen Singh's men were absolutely clear at the top of the table and looked set to win the title.

Although they have buckled slightly under pressure lately, the advantage in the title race is back in their hands.

Now, they face relegation-threatened Churchill Brothers on Thursday and need a win badly. A win will see them crowned champions.

Even if they lose and finish with 32 points they can still be champions provided all the other results of the three title contenders go in their favour.

MOHUN BAGAN

The title slipped past Mohun Bagan last season as Aizawl sneaked through at the final hurdle. It seemed as if this would also be a season of disappointment for the Mariners but for Minerva Punjab's faltering form which has opened the doors for the Mariners as well.

Mohun Bagan, placed third on the table, have had an inconsistent season which saw them sack Sanjoy Sen. His replacement Shankarlal Chakraborty has also not been convincing but Cameron Watson's addition in midfield has helped them improve.

Now, they find themselves in with a shot of winning the title. A win on the final day against Gokulam Kerala away could see them being crowned champions, but they will hope for Minerva to lose their final match and NEROCA to lose or draw against East Bengal. That won't be enough though.

But, if all the three teams who can possibly finish on 33 points end up on that figure then Mohun Bagan will lift their second I-league trophy. The cumulative points collected from four fixtures will then be taken into account. Mohun Bagan have collected seven points ( Double over East Bengal and a draw against Minerva), Minerva have picked five points (win and draw against Bagan and another draw against East Bengal) whereas East Bengal have managed to gather only four points (win and a draw against Minerva); after playing against each other on both legs.