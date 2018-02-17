Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Manchester United will attempt to book their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup when they face Huddersfield Town in the fifth round on Saturday.

The Red Devils come into the game having suffered a disappointing defeat to Newcastle United last weekend and they will also be keen to banish those demons with a convincing performance.

United have lost once and won once against the Terriers this season, enduring a shock 2-1 defeat at the John Smith's Stadium back in October before beating them 2-0 at Old Trafford earlier this month.

For Jose Mourinho, the FA Cup is one of two realistic hopes for silverware this season (along with the Champions League) and he will be determined to deliver, particularly after crashing out of the Carabao Cup to Bristol City at the quarter-final stage.

Game Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United

Date

Saturday, February 17

Time

17:30 GMT / 12:30 ET

Stream (US only)

fubo TV (7-day free trial)



TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel

Online stream

Fox Sports 2

fubo TV (7-day free trial)



In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on BT Sport 2 and it can be streamed live online using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream

BT Sport 2

BT Sport app



Squads & Team News

Position Huddersfield players

Goalkeepers

Lossl, Coleman, Green

Defenders

Smith, Malone, Kongolo, Lowe, Jorgensen, Schindler, Stankovic, Hadergjonaj, Hefele

Midfielders

Whitehead, Hogg, Scannell, Billing, Mooy, Sabiri, Van La Parra, Williams, Pritchard, Ince, O'Brien

Forwards

Kachunga, Depoitre, Quaner, Mounie



Aaron Mooy is not available to play after being forced to undergo knee surgery following an injury in his side's game against Bournemouth last week.

Potential Huddersfield starting XI: Lossl; Jorgensen, Malone, Schindler, Hadergjonaj; Billing, Hogg, Pritchard, Van La Parra, Ince; Depoitre.

Position Manchester United players

Goalkeepers

De Gea, Romero, Joel Castro

Defenders

Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Rojo, Shaw, Valencia, Blind, Darmian, Smalling

Midfielders

Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Matic, Herrera, Young, Carrick, Fellaini, McTominay, Gomes

Forwards

Sanchez, Lukaku, Ibrahimovic, Martial, Rashford



Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to training but he is still a number of weeks away from competitive action and Eric Bailly is also still unavailable.

Paul Pogba has been forced to endure a barrage of criticism following his recent performances, as have defensive duo Chris Smalling and Phil Jones so Mourinho may make changes.

Potential Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Young; Herrera, Matic, Lingard, Sanchez, Mata; Lukaku.

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester United are 2/5 favourites to win according to dabblebet and Huddersfield are priced at 15/2 to beat the Red Devils. A draw between the teams is considered a 15/4 bet.

Match Preview

Man United's 1-0 loss to Newcastle last Sunday extended Mourinho's winless record at St James' Park and it also ceded further ground to their rivals in the race for second in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea boss may have won three trophies with the Red Devils in his first season and returned them to the Champions League, but their performances during this campaign have left the fans feeling frustrated and he is under pressure to deliver a sense of pride to a team that once reigned supreme in England.

Copperfastening a second-place finish in the league would be made all that bit sweeter if United can add a 13th FA Cup title to their haul, which would put them level with Arsenal as the most successful club in the history of the competition. However, they must navigate their way through another three rounds if they want to reach the final, starting with Huddersfield away on Saturday evening.

They have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and that elimination - at the hands of Championship side Bristol City - demonstrates exactly how difficult it can be to make it to the final. Indeed, having already lost to Huddersfield this season, the United players will be all too aware of the pitfalls.

Of course, the FA Cup is not the only thing on Manchester United's agenda as they prepare for a mid-week clash against Sevilla in the Champions League last 16, so Mourinho will have to adopt an approach that can keep both paths to glory open.