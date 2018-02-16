Romelu Lukaku has £75 million of faith to repay at Manchester United, but is already planning a return to his roots at Anderlecht.

Man Utd striker Lukaku plotting Anderlecht return

The Belgian striker has reached the very top of the game, with a big-money move in the summer of 2017 thrusting him under the brightest of spotlights at Old Trafford.

With Premier League title challenges part of the long-term plan, along with regular Champions League outings and plenty of goals for his country, there is still plenty for the 24-year-old to achieve.

Lukaku is, however, determined to head home at some point, with there a desire on his part to take in a second spell with the club that helped put him on the path to superstardom.

During a recent visit to his homeland, the burly frontman told HLN: “My dream was always to play for Anderlecht.

“Before the end of my career I will definitely return, I can already promise that. I had a wonderful time here.”

Lukaku graduated out of Anderlecht’s academy system to net 41 goals in 98 senior appearances.

Those efforts were enough to earn him a move to Chelsea in 2011, but it would take spells at West Brom and Everton for his potential to be unlocked in England and for United to come calling.

Having taken a step back up the ladder, the challenge now is to keep on climbing.

That means chasing down major honours, as Lukaku is confident that he can contribute to a cause which demands success on a regular basis.

He has seen Jose Mourinho draft in Alexis Sanchez as attacking competition at Old Trafford, but a tally of 19 goals and a welcome return to form in 2018 suggests that he is still the leading man.

"I work hard and do everything to make sure I am in the starting line-up,” Lukaku told Sky Sports on his plans for the present and future.

“It is the manager's choice [if I am picked], but he knows what I can do for the team - I score goals and give assists and I think in my short time here I have been important for the team.

"If we do everything right until the end of the season, add in some reinforcements in the summer, we will be even stronger than we are now.”