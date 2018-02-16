Table toppers Bengaluru FC, who have already qualified for the playoffs, are set to host FC Pune City at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on February 16.

ISL 2017-18: Pune City's Vladica Grujic wary of 'energetic and confident' Bengaluru FC

The assistant coach Vladica Grujic showered praise on Pune's opponents but made it clear that they want to ensure qualification as quickly as possible.

"Bengaluru is the best team in ISL right now. We have one more step to take to participate in the playoffs and tomorrow we want to take that. We know how difficult an opponent Bengaluru FC is but we trust in our own qualities as well," stated the Serbian assistant coach.

He said that Albert Roca's men are excellent in all departments on the field and the fixture congestion will not be a problem for Bengaluru. He also acknowledged Bengaluru's prowess from set-pieces but reminded that Pune will be prepared to deal with them.

"I have forgotten when they last lost a match. The Bengaluru team is energetic and confident. In Pune, we were the better team until Baljit got the red card. We know we can play strongly and we will do that tomorrow to conceal our participation in the playoffs.

"I am not sure but I think every second game they score from set-pieces and you can only try to stay close to them and prevent them from scoring from set-pieces," signed off Grujic.

FC Pune are currently second-placed on the table with 28 points from 15 matches.