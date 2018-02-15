I-League 2017-18: Aizawl FC coach Santosh Kashyap - If you see my record, I like to take challenges

New Aizawl FC head coach Santosh Kashyap is looking forward to the challenge at his new club and is keen to focus on one match at a time, with five league games left in the ongoing I-League season.

The defending champions sacked Paulo Meneses earlier this week and appointed the former Mumbai FC coach to turn the tables on sixth-placed Aizawl.

"If you see my record, I like to take challenges. There are five matches remaining, we will take one match at a time and move up the table," said Kashyap ahead of his team's fixture against Indian Arrows.

"The squad is good and I am happy. In two days, the players are adapting fast."

Aizawl are only four points off bottom-placed Chennai City but have games in hand over the teams above them on the table.

"It is a very close league at the top and the bottom. It shows good competitiveness. Most of the teams are defending very well. It is difficult to score goals. Any team can beat any team. It is a very unpredictable league."

"We cannot take Arrows lightly. Teams which are taking them lightly are losing the matches," said Kashyap.

Arrows head coach Luis Norton de Matos believes Aizawl will be motivated to face Arrows after a change in head coach.

"Aizawl was the champion last year. I don't believe the change in coach can affect the style. It's been a short period since the new coach arrived. I expect a team which wants to give an answer. They will want to show they can play very well. Aizawl will be fighting for a result. But I don't believe they can show a difference in tactics but yes, they will be motivated."

Matos' substitutions turned the game on its head when they faced Churchill Brothers. Abhijit Sarkar netted a brace in the dying moments of the game to register an incredible comeback win.

"When I start a game, I have a plan for the game. I don't like change for the sake of a change. I make changes due to injuries or because of a tactical change," Matos concluded.