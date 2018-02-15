Achraf Hakimi is excited with Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over PSG in Wednesday’s Uefa Champions League encounter.

EXTRA TIME: Real Madrid’s Hakimi celebrates 'magic night at the Bernabeu'

Adrien Rabiot’s 33rd-minute effort gave the visitors the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu before Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace and Marcelo’s strike completed a perfect comeback for Los Blancos.

Thrilled with the team’s resilience, Hakimi who was an unused substitute in the encounter described the night as a 'magic at the Bernabeu' that gave the La Liga giants an advantage ahead of their visit to Parc des Princes for the return fixture on March 6.

“Great team and very big rave!!! Magic Night at the Bernabeu. Great victory!” Hakimi tweeted.