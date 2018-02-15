Salah, Mane & Firmino better than Suarez's class of 2014, says Liverpool legend Gerrard

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are a better attacking unit than Liverpool’s Luis Suarez-inspired class of 2014, says Steven Gerrard.

The Reds came agonisingly close to claiming the Premier League title as the Uruguayan frontman plundered 31 goals during his final season at Anfield.

He was ably supported by the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling, with that trio netting 65 efforts between them.

That haul appears set to be beaten in 2018, however, with Salah, Mane and Firmino among the goals again in a 5-0 Champions League demolition of Porto to take their combined tally to 63.

Liverpool legend Gerrard, who played alongside Suarez, told BT Sport on comparisons between the two eras at Anfield: “Both are excellent.

“What I would say about the comparisons between Suarez and this current team is that there is a better blend here.

“With Mane you have the pace and directness, with Firmino you have the touch and hold-up play and securing the ball, and then you have Salah that gives you a bit of both and delivers goals.

“The blend is superb.”

Gerrard added: “The work rate of this Liverpool team is very, very special, and you also notice how unselfish they are.

“There's no greed in the team, there's nobody who is selfish. They all pass the ball to each other.

“If someone is in a better area, they look for each other. And they are all getting in on the act because they know they are going to score heavily.”

Mane netted a hat-trick in the first leg of a last-16 encounter with Porto to take him to 12 goals for the season.

Firmino, meanwhile, has moved on to 21 while Salah has become the first man to reach 30 for the Reds since Suarez four years ago.

There is the promise of many more efforts to come from the deadly trio, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having shown no sign of losing their spark following the January departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.