The two teams started the 2018 Kenyan Premier League season with mixed fortunes.

Zoo Kericho - Gor Mahia Preview: Chance for K'Ogalo to move top

The tea farmers went down 4-2 against Ulinzi Stars while the champions downed Nakumatt FC 4-0. The latter was in action last weekend in the Caf Champions League, with the former having a perfect rest.

In the reverse fixture last season, the match ended in a one all draw, but Gor Mahia managed to get four points after winning the first leg by a solitary goal.

Zoo Kericho knows too well that they have to win this match to get out of relegation zone, while their opponents are aware three points will send them to the top.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Zoo Kericho: Goalkeeper Vincent Misikhu was not very outstanding against the soldiers, he has to improve against the champions or else things will be worse. 2017 MVP Michael Madoya will have a job of anchoring the midfield; it is a task he has to carry out well.

Gor Mahia: One Godfrey Walusimbi was on top form last weekend and he definitely wants to continue from where he left. After scoring his first goal for the club this season, Kevin Omondi is definitely in high spirits and should not be given enough space.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Zoo Kericho: Vincent Misikhu, Johnstone Ligare, Sabiri Sindani, Isaac Kipyegon, Dominic Ouma, Leonard Mmata, Geoffrey Gichana, Michael Madoya, Danson Namasaka, Nicholas Kipkirui and Bernard Odhiambo.

Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Harun Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Godfrey Walusimbi, Joash Onyango, Humphrey Mieno, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere and Kevin Omondi.