6-0 win a timely booster for Razip's MOF

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

MOF FC head coach Razip Ismail has lauded his side's 6-0 thumping of amateur side CNA FC in their round one FA Cup side on Tuesday.

Met by Goal after the match, the former Kuala Lumpur and Perlis boss said that he was happy that his side were able to record a huge win just before their 2018 FAM Cup campaign kicks off next week, as they had struggled to be clinical in front of the goal in their pre-season friendlies.

"First of all, praise Allah for the win. Although the opponents are an amateur side, they were able to pressure us in the beginning. We had to endure a nervy start and couldn't play as well as we usually did. We only got into our rhythm after 15, 20 minutes.

"But in overall I was satisfied, especially since we could find the back of the net. We struggled on that front in our pre-season friendlies. The win will definitely boost the spirits of my men ahead of our first match in the FAM Cup," explained Razip.

MOF will host ATM in their first FAM Cup match, scheduled to be played on February 25.