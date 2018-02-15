Left Foot Sports to launch Division Two league in Mombasa

Plans are at an advanced stage for Left Foot Sports to launch a Division Two league in Mombasa.

This comes after a successful launch of the Division One league last year. Left Foot Sports Managing Director Aman Bhasin has confirmed that the Division Two league will commence in April.

“Last year we successful launched Division One league and managed to attract over nine teams. We are expecting the league to hit 15 teams this season. We have also completed plans to launch Division Two league in April and I am very confident that it will also be a success.

“We are also intending to spread our wings to Kisumu and will launch a league in September.”

Bhasin also confirmed that Nairobi season will commence on February 24 with two Divisions – One and Two. The other three Divisions will kick-off on a later date.

Meanwhile, Rodric Ncube was honoured as the veteran player of the 2017 season during Awards held on Tuesday night.

Hurlingham FC won the fair play award, MP Shah were crowned the most improved team, Fornarina Khabesta was crowned the referee of the year while Junior Iganji bagged the youngest player award.

Collated Awards: Best Goalkeeper winners; Sean Kiplangat (Strath FC – Division One), Wycliffe Asenji (Toyota Kenya – Division Two), James Muimi (Cosmos Limited – Division Three), Vincent Ochieng (M-Kopa Solar Kenya – Division Four) and Samson Otieno (Cube Movers Limited – Division Five).

Best Defender Awards: Alex Okombo (Amiran Kenya – Division One), Timothy Masumba (Safaricom Limited – Division Two), Moses Ochieng’ (Kingsway Tyres Group – Division Three), Gerishon Sila (Total Kenya – Division Four) and Emmanuel Mabunga (Bamburi Cement Limited – Division Five).

Best Midfielder Awards: Jeff Ooko (Madaraka United – Division One), James Odhiambo (Toyota Kenya – Division Two), Clifton Ochieng (Cosmos Limited - Division Three), Lamech Ogumu (KCB - Division Four) and Samson Moses Musonye (Creative Innovations – Division Five).