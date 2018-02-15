El Kanemi Warriors got a cheering news after it was confirmed that Ghanaian striker, Sulleyman Mohammed will resume light training on Thursday this week ahead of his comeback to the team after he has spent four weeks on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

El Kanemi Warriors’ Ghanaian striker to resume training on Thursday

But coach Shaibu Suleiman revealed that the player should be back in the team ahead of their home tie with Niger Tornadoes on March 4.

“I am happy to inform you that one of our players, Sulleyman Mohammed has fully recovered from the ankle injury he copped recently and will start light training from Thursday ahead of his steady return to the game,” Suleiman told Goal.

“We are happy to have him back and the return of Coach Imama Amapakabo has lifted the team also. We are all working towards the same goal which is to ensure that El Kanemi Warriors leave their present spot.

“We have the players to get the job done and we believe that in the next few days, things will change for the better.”

Suleiman also gave an update on Utako Aghahowa who sustained another ankle injury and he disclosed that the situation of the defender is being monitored and that very soon he will also resume light training after the PoP must have been removed.