Orlando Pirates midfielder Luvuyo Memela says he wants to be a consistent goalscorer for the team.

Luvuyo Memela calls for Orlando Pirates to show more consistency

The attacking midfielder is enjoying his best season since joining Bucs from National First Division (NFD) side Cape Town All Stars in 2015.

Pirates came calling for Memela's services at the end of the 2014/15 campaign with the winger having scored 15 goals in 27 NFD matches.

This season, Memela has netted three goals in 14 PSL matches for Bucs and he is one of coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's key players.

“The most important thing is to see the team winning every game we play," Memela told The Citizen.

"That is what matters most, even though I would love to see my name on the scoresheet," he continued.

Memela is one of the Bucs players, who have improved since Micho's arrival at the club in August 2017.

During the 2016/17 campaign the winger made 16 league appearances without scoring a single goal as Bucs endured their worst season since the inception of the PSL in 1996.

"We want to improve and become better game by game,” the former Ajax Cape Town academy player added.

The Cape Town-born player stated that the team is looking to improve on last season's performance.

“Another thing that is pushing us to work hard and do well is the demand from our supporters," Memela explained.

"We want to make them happy and make sure we do better than we did last season," he said.

"We feel like we owe them a lot and thanks to the technical team. We are slowly getting to where we want to be," the left-footed attacker concluded.

Pirates, who are placed second on the league standings, will take on seventh-placed Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next week Sunday.

Micho's charges will be looking to complete a league over the Chilli Boys having defeated them 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium last August.