New broadcaster for Zoo Kericho FC v Gor Mahia match

Gor Mahia’s match against Zoo Kericho will not be televised on KTN as earlier announced.

Gor Mahia versus Zoo FC match change broadcaster

The match planned for Thursday at Kericho Green Stadium, will now be televised on KBC sister channel, Y254.

The game will kick-off at 4.00pm. “Due to unavoidable circumstances, KTN is unable to broadcast this particular match, Zoo-Gor Mahia, as earlier indicated,” KPL said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“The match may also be simultaneously broadcasted on KBC Channel One.”

Gor Mahia will be seeking for a second straight win after beating Nakumatt 4-0 in the opener at Kenyatta Stadium in Machako two weeks ago. A win for K’Ogalo will see them ascend to the summit with six points and a better goal advantage.

Mathare United are currently top of the standing on six points and will face Ulinzi Stars at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Saturday.