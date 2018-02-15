Sony Sugar accuses KPL of discrimination over live coverage

Sony Sugar have termed as ‘discriminatory’ the 2018 Kenyan Premier League scheduling of live TV matches.

KPL released live schedule for the next two months with league champions Gor Mahia, GOtv Shield winners, AFC Leopards and Mathare United having the biggest share of airtime, but none for either Sony Sugar and Chemelil Sugar.

Having won the league last season and backed by a big fan base, K’Ogalo matches will dominate the screens with upto six games lined up for live coverage between February and April 15. They are followed by AFC Leopards, who, just like Gor Mahia, commands a larger share of the market of the fan base.

But it's not only the presence of 2017 relegation survivors, Mathare United in the list of the biggest beneficiaries of live coverage but also the absence of some clubs that is raising a lot of eyebrows.

Mathare’s next two games after last weekend’s win against Nzoia Sugar will all be live on the screens even as AFC Leopards being forced to wait until March 11 for their second live match since Ingwe's 1-1 draw with Posta Rangers that was beamed live from Nakuru.

Bandari, Thika United and Wazito have all been slotted once but no space Sony Sugar and neighbors, Chemelil Sugar, who are among the clubs that require the much-needed exposure due to their geographical locations away from the Capital City.

Sony Sugar Team Manager, Emmanuel Geno termed KPL move as discriminatory, adding that attempts by clubs to have the issue sorted out have always fallen on deaf ears.

“They normally discriminate some clubs without any explanation. Teams have raised the issue even during SuperSport era, but nothing has been done. It is very rare (for some teams) to have live games unless you are playing either Gor Mahia, AFC Leopard or Mathare United and the matter is not going to end soon as long as (Bob) Munro is still there,” said Geno.

But KPL Chief Operation Officer, Frank Okoth defended the move saying that ‘Teams know why’ they are not on the schedule.

“TV (Broadcaster) dictates the matches they want to show and what not to show. This is a common trend. It happened during SuperSport, Bamba TV and even now. Teams know the answer,” Okoth told Goal.