Tottenham Hotspurs' 2-2 stalemate with Juventus in Tuesday's Uefa Champions League clash has been lauded by Serge Aurier as a 'good result'.

'Good job, good result' - Aurier lauds Tottenham Hotspurs' display vs. Juventus

Goals by Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen handed the Lilywhites a first leg advantage in the round of 16 ties after Gonzalo Higuain's brace saw them fall two-goal behind inside the opening nine minutes.

The Argentine could have registered a hat-trick when the scoreline was 2-1 but missed his second penalty of the game after Aurier's reckless tackle halted the run of Douglas Costa.

However, the right-back has taken to Instagram to hail his side's performance captioning a snap: "Good job, good result guys."