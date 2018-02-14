Eriksen: Spurs don't care about reputations

Christian Eriksen hailed Tottenham's character after their Turin comeback against Juventus, and insisted that Spurs do not care for reputations as they aim to go even further in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were 2-0 down within 10 minutes in Italy after Gonzalo Higuain's brace appeared to put the last-16 tie out of Spurs' reach.

Harry Kane gave Spurs hope before half-time and, following a Higuain penalty miss, Eriksen equalised with a clever free-kick in the second half.

The result gives Spurs a slim advantage to take back to Wembley for the second leg, having scored two away goals, and Eriksen is adamant he and his team-mates pay little attention to the stature of the teams they face.

Spurs have already beaten Real Madrid at home and drawn in the Santiago Bernabeu, whilst also defeating Borussia Dortmund home and away in the group phase.

"Yeah, we don't care where we are or what time it is, what stadium it is or what team we're playing, we always try to get the ball forward as quickly as possible and try to create something," he told reporters.

"After it was 2-0 they dropped a bit, they did start very offensive and then they dropped a bit which gave us a bit more of the ball. It helped us, actually, in a good way."

Eriksen continually emphasised the need to "keep creating" following their nightmare opening 10 minutes, and issued a warning to the rest of Europe that Spurs will continue to fight even when the deck is stacked against them.

"Being 2-0 down after nine minutes there's only one way and that is trying to come back," he added.

"First of all we need to go through before we can worry about anyone.

"But I think we've showed that the last few games, we've built on everything really and going to a stadium like this... I don't know if it impressed us, the first nine minutes, but it shocked us. We showed character to come back. We won't lie down for anyone."