Porto's Vincent Aboubakar doubtful for Liverpool game

Porto forward Vincent Aboubakar remains a doubt for his side's crucial Uefa Champions League encounter against Liverpool on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old who is suffering from a muscle injury, was absent from training on Tuesday as the Dragons prepare to lock horns with the English Premier League side for the first leg of their round of 16 fixture.

The Cameroonian forward has missed Porto's last two games against Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese Cup and Chaves in the top-flight.

Aboubakar has notched 24 goals in 33 matches for Sergio Conceicao's side so far this season - including five efforts in five Champions League games.

Mali's Moussa Marega and Algeria's Yacine Brahimi are available for the encounter at the Estadio do Dragao as Porto target their first quarter-final spot in the elite European competition since the 2014-15 campaign.