Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has slammed Tottenham Hotspurs' Serge Aurier for costing his team a penalty in their 2-2 draw against Juventus.

Aurier 'lets his team down far too often' - Ferdinand blasts Tottenham Hotspurs defender

Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen completed a spirited comeback for Mauricio Pochettino's men at the Allianz Stadium after Gonzalo Higuain's brace in the first 10 minutes of the encounter gave the hosts an early lead.

Before the interval and with the scoreline at 2-1, Aurier upended a marauding Douglas Costa in the penalty area, which gave the Serie A giants a chance to restore their two-goal lead with their second penalty in the encounter, but Higuain was denied as his shot hit the crossbar.

And the former Red Devils defender has blamed the Cote d'Ivoire international for letting 'his team down far too often' with his careless approach.

“The pace is unbelievable from Costa," Ferdinand told BTSport.

“But as a defender, I’ve never really rated Aurier to be honest with you.

“He’s very rash in situations like that. He panics and lets his team down far too often.”

Aurier will miss the return leg of the encounter in Wembley Stadium on March 7 after receiving a yellow card for his challenge on Alex Sandro in 47th minute - his third in the competition this season.