Tom Teka, one of the youngest defenders in 2018 Kenyan Premier League, is looking forward to a great campaign with Nzoia Sugar in his maiden season.

Nzoia Sugar youngest defender thrilled by KPL debut

Teka, 19 joined the Millers from Kakamega High School in January and walked straight into Nzoia’s first team having made his debut in a 1-0 lose to Kariobangi Sharks in the opening game.

The center-back displayed great character in the game, commanding a defence that conceded only once, despite his young age and lack of experience in top flight football.

“It was all about self-belief," Teka told Goal .

"I never let the idea in my head that I was playing in the KPL. I just took it like one of those High School games. My confidence was boosted by the fact that my former schoolmate and friend (James Mazembe) was in Sharks squad so I said to myself that I can also do it.”

“I am happy to have played my first game and being a young defender, am really looking forward to working hard because I know I’ll be playing against some of the best players, some whom I looked up to while I was growing up.

"I am motivated by the fact that I will be playing against such veterans like Allan Wanga.”

Teka, is, however, looking forward to his second match after he was dropped to the bench in a 2-1 lose to Mathare United last weekend.

Nzoia Sugar will host Nakumatt at Mumias Complex on Saturday.