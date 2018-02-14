Ulinzi Stars pick lessons from defeat ahead of Mathare United tie

Ulinzi Stars midfielder Churchill Muloma has called on his teammates to draw positive lessons from the defeat to Sony Sugar.

Ulinzi Stars pick lessons from last weekend lose ahead of Mathare United tie

Ulinzi Stars extended their poor record against Sony Sugar in a 1-0 defeat last Sunday, but even though Muloma was convinced that the end result did not reflect the true picture of the game.

The midfielder believes the loss gave the Soldiers a slight hint of what to address ahead of Mathare United visit on Friday.

“We tried our best and I believe the performance was good, but we were unlucky; we will go back regretting the chances we missed, but also taking lessons from the defeat.

"They got one good chance and made full use while on our part, we created a plenty but missed."

A first-half goal by Clinton Omondi means that Sony are yet to lose to Ulinzi Stars in the last eight games, even after the host were reduced to ten men following Yema Mwana sending off.

“They overpowered us with the long balls in the first half, but we came back with a better strategy in the second half; won most of the second balls though we could not score,” Muloma told the club website.

Ulinzi, will, however, be banking on their good record against Mathare United when they host the Francis Kimanzi coached side.

The last visit to Afraha Stadium saw Mathare United soak in five goals, but a lot has so far changed with the visitors enjoying a good start to the season.