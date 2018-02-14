Two amateur sides advance to Malaysian FA Cup second round

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

After round one of the Malaysian FA Cup was played out on Tuesday, only two non-league sides survived the cut to advance to the second round.

Nine of such non-league sides, who have been competing in amateur or social leagues throughout Malaysia, had earlier been invited to participate in the FA Cup by M-League organiser Football Malaysia LLP (FMLLP) this season. These clubs were entered in the competition at round one, facing FAM Cup sides.

It did not take long for an upset to be produced. In late afternoon, Southern FC defeated third-tier side Selangor United 2-1 in Kajang. They will face Melaka United next.

Real Chukai however fell to a 2-0 defeat to Kuching FA, in the match that was held at the Sarawak State Stadium. The goals were scored by Ahmad Shakri Tuah in the 32nd minute, and Shafitri Salim in the 89th minute. Kuching will play away to Kuala Lumpur in the second round.

In the only round one match between two non-league sides, 2017 Selangor Champions League winners Axis - 02 showed their potential by defeating SRCC Kuala Kangsar 4-1. The winners' goals were scored by Adli Zulgafi (5'), Aidil Shahril (12'), Haedar Abd Halim (53') and Muhammad Farhan (91'). Meanwhile, Kuala Kangsar's only goal was scored by Meor Khorul Nazri Meor Khordi in the 80th minute. Axis will take on Kuantan FA next.

PIB FC meanwhile fell to a 3-0 defeat to FAM Cup side Shahzan Muda at the Temerloh Municipal Council Stadium. The goals were scored by Mohd Faizal (55', 90') and Mohd Firdaus (85'). Shahzan Muda will host PKNP FC in the second round.

At the Matsushita Panasonic Stadium, Shah Alam, Hanelang FC too recorded a win over Invictus FC, with the same scoreline. The goals were scored by Mohd Faizal (2'), Zairo Anuar Zalani (43') and Saiful Nizam (62'). Hanelang will next face PKNS FC.

MOF trounced CNA FC 6-0 at the Inspen Stadium, Bangi. The FAM Cup side will host Selangor.

Jerantut FA came close to upsetting FAM Cup side Terengganu City, in the match that was held at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium, Kuala Terengganu. The non-league side opened the scoring in the 65th minute through Arfiyahsah Abdul Jaafar's goal, but the hosts responded immediately with the equaliser two minutes later, through Rahizi Rasib's goal. Rahizi then broke Jerantut's hearts with his second and the winner, in the 85th minute. The match finished 2-1. The Sharks will next travel to Kota Bharu to play Kelantan.

Petaling Jaya Rangers faced little resistance from minnows MD Jempol at the AirAsia-MBPJ Stadium, hammering the minnows 6-1. Their goals were scored by Ahmad Azriddin Rosli (25'), Nur Shamie Iszuan (17', 49'), Arif Anwar (59') and Raslam Khan Abd Rashid (80', 86'). The visitors only goal was scored by Hafiza Abd Rahman in the 22nd minute. The Rangers will host Terengganu FC next.