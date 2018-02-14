After the 1-1 draw against Kagera Sugar, Azam FC Assistant Coach Nassor Idd 'Cheche' has revealed that the result has given them a hard time in the Premium League title race.

Cheche: We still have many matches left

Idd Kipwagile equalized for Azam after Kager Sugar defender Juma Shemvuni had scored the leading goal for the home team in the 50th minute at Kaitaba Stadium in a match that Azam performed dismally.

Speaking to Goal Idd said that their target before the game was to win but things changed and has put them in a hard position in the premier league title race.

"The results has discouraged us but we have so many matches left. We need to prepare to fight in order to get better results, I believe we still have a chance to win the title, what we need is to make sure we win the remaining matches" said Cheche.

Azam currently sits third with 34 points from 17 matches behind Yanga and Simba who sit atop of the league with 41 points.