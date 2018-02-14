Don't expect too much from Nigeria at Wafu Women’s Cup - Thomas Dennerby

Nigeria's women coach Thomas Dennerby urges Nigerians not to place high expectations on his girls as they compete in the maiden Wafu Women's Nations Cup in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Swede picked a relatively young 21-woman squad for the football showpiece, and the Super Falcons' gaffer admits he is wary of the threat hosts Cote d'Ivoire and rivals Ghana could pose.

"I am satisfied with the players we took to Cote d'Ivoire and I have great belief in them," Dennerby told Goal.

"From what I've seen in training since I joined the team until this moment, I think they are in good shape and top form for the tournament.

"It is a really young and virtually a new team with almost everyone in the U20s except for few ones. Personally, I hope we can have a good tournament in Abidjan but we just can't have too high expectations from the girls.

"The players are in competitive shape and when the tournament starts, we will be able to assess ourselves and see how far we can go and if we can reach the knockout stages, we will take it up from there.

"For the moment, I really don't know much about the other teams participating in the Wafu Cup and it will be hard to compare the standard of the girls I've taken to the competition against the big sides like Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire.

"However, the most important thing is that we will be out to perform well and make a very good outing in Abidjan."