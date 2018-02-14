D.C. United has completed a trade with Atlanta United for the rights to winger Yamil Asad, the two MLS sides announced on Tuesday.

D.C. United acquires Yamil Asad on loan after trade with Atlanta

Asad spent 2017 on loan from Argentina Superliga club Velez with the expansion MLS side during its debut season.

In exchange, D.C. sends Atlanta $200,000 of general allocation money (GAM) and $100,000 in targeted allocation money (TAM) in 2018, and an additional $100,000 of both GAM and TAM in 2019. If Asad plays a game in MLS for D.C. in 2020, it will send another $100,00 of GAM to Atlanta.

The D.C.'s loan deal with Velez includes a purchase option.

“Yamil is a bright talent in MLS, who was a major contributor to Atlanta’s successful inaugural campaign,” D.C. United general manager Dave Kasper said in a statement.

“His pace, skill and creativity in wide areas will provide us with an additional attacking dimension. He’s a young player who plays with a big personality and a high work rate, and he will continue to develop and improve with more experience in this league. We’re thrilled to add him.”

Asad had an excellent debut season with Atlanta United, scoring seven goals and adding 13 assists for the Five Stripes. His assist total was second on the team behind Miguel Almirion.

However, despite the strong first year in MLS, Asad was deemed a surplus to the requirements in Atlanta as it brought in Darlington Nagbe and Ezequiel Barco during the winter.

It had been rumored Asad would remain in the league, with Minnesota reported as a possible destination.

Since Atlanta maintained Asad's MLS rights, any team in the league who wished to land him on loan, or purchase him, from Velez had to also send compensation to the Five Stripes.

Prior to Atlanta, the 23-year-old Asad had spent the entirety of his career with Velez, which was also the club of his father, Omar Asad.