Ostersunds’ Alhaji Gero countdowns to Arsenal Europa League visit

Ostersunds forward Alhaji Gero is battle ready for their Uefa Europa League encounter against Arsenal.

The Gunners will travel to Scandinavia for their last-32 clash against Graham Potter’s side on Thursday evening.

Following the end of their pre-season training camp in Spain, the reigning Swedish Cup champions are raring to go against Arsenal.

And the 24-year-old forward has started a countdown to compound the woes of the English Premier League outfit whose away form has been poor in the English Premier League.