Emerson Palmieri ready to make Chelsea debut

Emerson Palmieri insists he is ready to make his Chelsea debut following his January transfer window arrival from Roma.

The 23-year-old tore his cruciate ligament on the final day of last season and only made one start and one substitute appearance for Roma before moving to Chelsea in a £17.5 million deal last month.

Just like he was at Roma, the left-back is being eased back into first-team action by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and he has been on the substitutes' bench for the last two Premier League games.

Chelsea's FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Hull City on Friday is likely to provide Emerson with the opportunity to make his debut, with Conte expected to rotate his squad, with Barcelona in the Champions League coming up next week.

Emerson is confident his injury is in the past and he cannot wait to get going for the Premier League champions.

"Physically, I feel great," Emerson told Chelsea's match-day programme for Monday's game against West Brom. "The injury is now in the past.

"They were six difficult months for me but what is important is right now and I feel good. I couldn’t feel better so I only have in mind the idea of training with my team and helping us achieve success.

“I came here because this is a great club with a great history. English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old. It’s a really beautiful game over here and it’s going to be even more beautiful to play it. I’m coming here with great expectations.

"I learned so much in Italy. Before I went there I used to be a player who just dribbled and shot at goal, but what I saw there was that the tactical game can really help your performance.

"So now I am a better player and I think in some way that is because I managed to combine the two games, Italian and Brazilian. Now I am definitely going to improve here at Chelsea."