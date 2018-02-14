CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Aguero & Peak players of the weekend

Real Madrid secured a commanding 5-2 victory against Real Sociedad and Cristiano Ronaldo was the cream of the crop at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The Portuguese scored a hat-trick to help Zinedine Zidane’s side to the victory and took his goal tally in the league to 11. He has been doubted all season, but is Cristiano finally hitting his stride?

MARKO ARNAUTOVIC

Having missed a couple of games through injury, Marko Arnautovic returned for West Ham's game against Watford at the London Stadium. The Hammers secured a 2-0 victory and the Austrian showed his importance to the side with a majestic display. Besides his goal in the second half, the forward was a constant menace to the Hornets defence and had the beating of his marker all game. After a series of bad results, it's no coincidence David Moyes' side played well on the attacker's return.

SERGIO AGUERO





You sometimes run out of superlatives when praising the superb Sergio Aguero and the Argentine was in amazing form in Manchester City's 5-1 defeat of Leicester City. The forward scored a staggering four goals to take his tally in the league this season to 21. It was his third hat-trick of the season and the seventh successive time he'll find the back of the net at the Etihad Stadium.

STEVAN JOVETIC

Monaco displayed amazing efficiency to see off the threat of Angers and the 4-0 result didn’t flatter them. Stevan Jovetic scored two of the Red and Whites’ goals to cap off a good individual performance. The Montenegrin's performance helped ensure Radamel Falcao's absence wasn't felt.

STEVE MOUNIE

Huddersfield Town's form before the visit of Bournemouth had been atrocious. Five straight defeats for the Terriers saw them come into the game against Eddie Howe's in-form side as underdogs. However, a magnificent individual performance by Steve Mounie saw David Wagner's side claim an impressive 4-1 victory. The forward was a constant thorn in the Cherries' side and his goal and assist was proof of that. If the Beninese is able to reproduce such amazing performances, then the Terriers will have a fighting chance of staying in the Premier League.

KEVIN KAMPL

Dayotchanculle Upamecano and Naby Keita would get the plaudits for getting the goals in RasenBallsport Leipzig's 2-0 home win against Augsburg, but Kevin Kampl's commanding performance in the middle of the park needs to be applauded. The midfielder was at the forefront of everything positive for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side (both offensively and defensively) and was unlucky not to find the back of the net himself when his effort came back off the woodwork.

GIORGIO CHIELLINI

Juventus played out to a 2-0 win away at Fiorentina but the scoreline doesn't tell the full story. The Old Lady were on the back foot for most of the game and have Giorgio Chiellini to thank for a remarkable display on the night. The Italy international handled what came at him with minimal fuss and even contributed in attack by setting up Gonzalo Higuain for the second goal in the 86th minute.

