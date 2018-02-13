Go Round captain Nelson Ezor revealed his side's did everything within their powers to edge past Abia Warriors at the Ksridera Hotel Stadium.

Go Round 'did everything' to defeat Abia Warriors - Nelson Ezor

Oton Otop's early effort was all Ngozi Elechi's men needed to secure their third top-flight win this season at the expense of the Ucendu Warriors on Sunday.

And the skipper is full of praise for his mates' hard fighting spirit as he hopes they sustain their winning mentality against struggling El Kanemi Warriors.

"It was a tough win for us. Abia Warriors came with the hope of getting something from this match but we did not give them the chance," Ezor told Goal.

"We got our goal early and tried to sustain the pressure and tried to protect it. Abia Warriors are very good and tactical team.

"They mounted pressure on us in all attempts to get an equalizer and possibly force us to a draw but we did everything we could to contain them and ensure the game ended 1-0.

"Abia Warriors are a big side with some experienced players but we are happy we got a victory from the match. Though very narrow win but very important one for us.

"The victory is good for the team and will surely raise our confidence as we hope to get a good result in our next game against El Kanemi Warriors."

Go Round are 13th on the league log with 10 points from eight matches so far.