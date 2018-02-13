Singida United Head Coach Hans van der Pluijm has conceded that it’s impossible for his team to win the Premium League title this season.

Pluijm admits defeat in title race

Singida United lost 1-0 at home Namfua Stadium to Stand United on Sunday and failed to go second on the table behind leaders Simba.

Speaking to Goal Van der Pluijm said he doesn’t know what happened to his players that they failed to follow his tactics.

"We played very bad football, I don't know what happened to my players because in that match we didn't make any attacks for all the 90 minutes of the game this is bad due to the competition of the League," said Van der Pluijm.

The loss was a first for Pluijm at home since they started using the renovated Namfua Stadium.