Dear fans and football lovers,

Marquinhos: PSG know what's needed against Real Madrid

The Champions League is back for the second half of the season. On February 14, we will take on Real Madrid. This is the chance to talk about my experience in the competition, what has changed at PSG this season and how I see the tie against Madrid.

Personally, it’s going to be a great challenge. Every time we face an opponent of the highest level, we have to be 150% focused and show a lot of energy on the pitch. We will have to put in a perfect performance to win in Madrid. For me, it’s a joy to play against the best attackers in the world. The only thing on my mind is to put in a good performance and make my fans smile.

Our experience in the Champions League has changed. We went through two very different matches against Barcelona last season, but we learned a lot from it. Those two games helped us to mature and to improve ourselves. Not just myself, but the whole team!

The remontada is no longer on our mind. We go through good and bad moments in our careers. When we win a game, we move on quickly because we usually have another game a few days later. It is the same when we lose. I think that we have to learn how to deal with those moments. These experiences are part of our development. But we are no longer thinking about it.

We have to focus on the here and now and we are more ready for the challenge this season than we were last term. PSG has entered a new dimension and we have even more potential than the last few years. We finished first in our group, whereas last year we had to settle for second place.

The team went through a bad time last year. We started well, but made some mistakes that complicated matters. We put in a good performance in the first game and everybody knows what happened in the return.

The Champions League is very special. What we are doing in Ligue 1 counts for nothing in Europe. For example, the Premier League is very competitive. There are a lot of teams on a high level, but English teams do not often win the Champions League. The fact that we sit top of the table in Ligue 1 does not matter much against Madrid. It will be a tie between two strong teams from different leagues, that is all there is to it.