Sofapaka new signing praised after debut goal

Sofapaka new signing, Elly Asieche has received praise after scoring his maiden Kenyan Premier League goal for Batoto Ba Mungu.

Asieche, who signed from Kariobangi Sharks last January, scored the lone goal in a slim 1-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz last weekend.

That effort was noticed by one of the club's senior-most players, Maurice Odipo who believes that the goal will not only inspire the new catch, but also the entire squad after a poor start to the season.

“Scoring on his debut will inspire him (Asieche) going forward. I believe other new players would also wish to have their names inscribed on the score sheet,” Odipotold the club portal.

Odipo attributed the hard-fought win to hard work and diligence after Sofapaka picked themselves up from a 3-0 defeat in the hands of Bandari in the opening match.

“Obviously, we did not expect to have a smooth ride since away matches are always difficult. Losing to Bandari in our first match was really a sad epitaph to us and we had declared that there is no room for another error."

But Coach Sam Ssimbwa, who is away in Uganda, will have a lot of ground to cover in sharpens his blunt striking force that blew away several chances in the slim win.