Nzoia Sugar has failed to collect a single point from last two matches in the Kenyan Premier League.

Nzoia Sugar blames luck for winless start in KPL season

The Western-based side fell by a solitary goal against Kariobangi Sharks in the season opener, before again losing 2-1 to Mathare United. Coach Bernard Mwalala feels the second match against the 'slum boys' was much better, and that luck was not on their side.

"Well, I really cannot blame my players for the outcome of this match, they played quite well. Our main undoing though was finishing the chances we created.

"As a matter of fact we had many opportunities to kill the game but we did not take them," Mwalala told Goal.

"It is something we will address before our next assignment, we need to start winning as soon as possible."

The next assignment for Nzoia Sugar will be against Nakumatt, who have lost and drawn in their last two outings.