Coast-based teams recorded mixed results in the second tier FKF National Super League matches that kicked-off over the weekend.

Coast Stima and Green Commandoes draw in NSL opener

On Saturday, relegated Kenya Premier League side Western Stima electrocuted Modern Coast Rangers 2-0 in the match played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu while debutants Green Commandos drew 1-1 with Coast Stima at Bukhungu Stadium on Monday.

While Modern Coast Rangers coach Abdulnasser Kassim conceded defeat his counterpart Swaleh Kinero cried foul over biased officiating.

“I am puzzled on how on earth a referee can disallow a genuine goal and as well deny us two clear penalties. This is very disappointing but I take with me the positives which were there and promise to rectify some few areas of concern before our next engagement.”

A disappointed Kinero revealed that striker Abbas Muhiddin scored a genuine goal which was disallowed by the men in black. To add salt to injury, Kinero disclosed there was a clear handball in the second half in the opponents’ goalmouth but the referee declined to award a penalty.

As if that was not enough striker Rogers Okumu was brought down inside the box but the referee waved play on. During the match the hosts drew the first blood through Henry Aloo.

Coast Stima pulled a goal back six minutes to time through Collins Kombo from a well taken free-kick outside the box which forced the hapless goalkeeper to push it further into the net.

Coast Stima host debutants Kisumu All Stars in their second match set for KPA Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday while Modern Coast Rangers will entertain KCB at Bomu Stadium on the same day.