Aside from an alluring performance in Chelsea’s 3-0 spanking of West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge, Victor Moses got his second Premier League goal of the season.

Inside Opta: How Chelsea’s Victor Moses fared against Ahmed Hegazi’s West Bromwich Albion

Moses strike was crucial, as it inspired Antonio Conte’s men to arrest their poor form in the English topflight after back to back defeats to AFC Bournemouth and Watford.