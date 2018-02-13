Kagera Sugar were held at home for the second time in the Premier League this year as visitors Azam FC forced a frustrating 1-1 draw in Bukoba.

Azam draw 1-1 away against Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba

Eladslaus Mfulebe put Kagera Sugar ahead in 50th minute, but the Chamazi outfit responded midway within three minutes, thanks to an Idd Kipagwile strike. Mecky Maxime's men pushed hard for the winner, but were repeatedly thwarted by the visitors' goalkeeper Razack Abalora.

It was a disappointing blow for a Kagera side that had worked extremely hard on the evening.

Azam are now in third place, seven points adrift of top-flight leaders Simba.

Kagera Sugar; Ramadhani Mohammed, Mwaita Gereza, Eladslaus Mfulebe, Juma Shemvuni, Mohammed Faki, George Kavila/Peter Mwalyanzi 57", Suleiman Mangoma, Ally Nasoro ‘Ufudu’, Japhary Kibaya/Edward Christopher 79", Ally Ramadhani abd Venance Ludovic/Atupele Green 69".

Azam FC; Razack Abalora, Saleh Abdallah/Iddi Kipagwile 46", Bruce Kangwa, David Mwantika, Yakub Mohammed, Abdallah Kheri, Stephan Kingue/Paul Peter 74", Frank Domayo, Salmin Hoza, Mbaraka Yussuph/Ennok Atta Agyei 46" and Shaaban Idd.