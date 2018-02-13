Kenyan Premier League has postponed the draw for the Top 8 tournament.

KPL postpones draw for Top 8 tournament

A statement from the league body obtained by Goal has revealed that the draw that was set for Tuesday will now be held next month.

“This is to inform you that the KPL Top 8 tournament Draw has been pushed to next month. A new date will be communicated in due course.”

The Top 8 tournament was not held last season following the withdrawal of pay TV Channel SuperSport as official sponsors. Meanwhile, KPL have also called off AFC Leopards league match against Wazito that was set for Thursday.

“This is to confirm that the AFC Leopards vs Wazito match, previously scheduled to be played on Thursday, 15 February 2018, has been postponed.

“A new date for the match will be communicated on Thursday, 22 February 2018.”

AFC Leopards were involved in a Caf Confederation Cup fixture on Sunday where they drew 1-1 with Fosa Juniors of Madagascar.