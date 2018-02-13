Oumar Niasse is pleased to score against Crystal Palace in Saturday’s English Premier League game at the Goodison Park.

Everton’s Oumar Niasse pleased to score vs. Crystal Palace

The 27-year-old notched his seventh top-flight goal in 15 appearances this season to help the Toffees to a 3-1 win against Roy Hodgson’s men.

Having failed to find the net against Leicester City and Arsenal, the former Hull City player is thrilled to get back on the scoresheet.

“It is always important to score as a striker,” Niasse told club website.

"I had played two games in a row and not had that luck – especially against Leicester.

“But against Palace, I had a great opportunity to score in the second half and it was great to do it in front of our fans.

“If you miss a chance, you have to keep going, playing your game, and doing everything to help the team.”

The striker will be looking forward to increasing his tally when Everton travel to Vicarage Road to confront Watford in their next league game on February 24.