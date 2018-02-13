Gor Mahia’s Kenyan Premier League match against Zoo FC will be aired live.

Zoo and Gor Mahia KPL match to be aired live

K’Ogalo will make a short trip to Kericho on Thursday in search of a second consecutive win in their title defence.

The tie will be beamed live on KTN according to the latest changes by the Kenyan Premier League Limited.

This will be the first league match for the defending champions to be aired live on TV this season.

“This is to inform you that the Zoo versus Gor Mahia match kick off time has changed from 3.00PM to 4.00 PM after being added to the TV Schedule. Date and venue remain unchanged.

"The match will be held at the Kericho Green Stadium," confirmed the statement obtained by Goal.

Gor Mahia beat Nakumatt 4-0 in the opening match staged at Machakos Stadium.