Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi says the technical team is satisfied with Jeremy Brockie's contribution so far, saying the lanky striker needs more time to settle to his new surroundings.

Mamelodi Sundowns pleased with Jeremy Brockie despite goal drought

The 30-year-old hasn't found the back of the net in all domestic competitions since October 2017, but that is not a cause for concern for the Brazilians.

Sundowns advanced to the Last 16 of the Nedbank Cup when they beat the National First Division side Cape Town All Stars 1-0 at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town last Friday.

Mngqithi, who deputized for the suspended Pitso Mosimane against Cape Town All Stars, is adamant that the New Zealand-born marksman will soon rediscover his old form.

“We are very satisfied with what he has done,” Mngqithi told the media.

“You must remember, it’s been a very short space of time he’s come in from a team that plays very differently from us, and that adaptation period doesn’t take a short period of time. I’m sure you know what he can do, and that is the reason why we have him,” he said.

Brockie has been warmly welcomed Sundowns and the only thing missing now is his first goal for the 2016 African champions.

He moved to South Africa in 2014, and since his arrival, Brockie is the country's top goalscorer with 54 goals.

Brockie has made four appearances for Downs this year, playing in three league game against Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs and Platinum Stars, while the other appearance came in the Nedbank Cup against All Stars in Cape Town.

He will be hoping to score his first goal if he selected to play in their next league game against Free State Stars on February 21 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.