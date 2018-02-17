Trying to figure out what football is being shown live on TV this week? Look no further!

Live football on TV: UK match schedule this week, online streams & free to air websites

There is plenty of action taking place across the globe, not least in Europe's top leagues, with some interesting match-ups that are bound to get you excited.

The Champions League and the Europa League returned during the week, with last-16 and last-32 ties taking place.

Later in the week, Tottenham and Manchester United continue their FA Cup quests and there is a Turin derby between Torino and Juventus in Serie A.

To help you choose what to watch, Goal has taken a look at all the football on TV in the UK today, tonight and this week, including some that you can watch for free and live stream.

All live football matches on UK TV this week

Saturday, February 17, 2018

Match Competition

Kick-off time (GMT)

Channel

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory

A-League

06:35

BT Sport 2

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners

A-League

08:50

BT Sport 2

Las Palmas vs Sevilla

La Liga

12:00

Sky Sports Mix

Ross County vs Hearts

Scottish Premiership

12:30

Sky Sports Football

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City

FA Cup 5th roun

12:30

BT Sport 2

Schalke vs Hoffenheim

Bundesliga

17:30

BT Sport 1

Huddersfield Town vs Man Utd

FA Cup 5th round

17:30

BT Sport 2

Alaves vs Deportivo La Coruna

La Liga

17:30

Sky Sports Red Button

PSV Eindhoven vs SC Heerenveen

Eredivisie

18:45

Sky Sports Red Button

The New Saints vs Dumbarton

Irn Bru Cup semi-final

19:35

S4C

Genoa vs Inter

Serie A

19:45

BT Sport 1

Malaga vs Valencia

La Liga

19:45

Sky Sports Football



Sunday, February 18, 2018

Match Competition

Kick-off time (GMT)

Channel

Real Sociedad vs Levante

La Liga

11:00

Sky Sports Red Button

Torino vs Juventus

Serie A

11:30

BT Sport 1

ATK vs Mumbai City

Indian Super League

12:00

BritAsiaTV

Norwich City vs Ipswich Town

Championship

12:00

Sky Sports Football

Liverpool U23 vs West Ham U23

Premier League 2

13:00

LFCTV

Feyenoord vs Heracles

Eredivisie

13:30

Sky Sports Red Button

Napoli vs SPAL

Serie A

14:00

BT Sport Extra 2

Nice vs Nantes

Ligue 1

14:00

BT Sport ESPN

Hamilton Academical vs Rangers

Scottish Premiership

14:15

Sky Sports Football

Augsburg vs Stuttgart

Bundesliga

14:30

BT Sport ESPN

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

La Liga

15:15

Sky Sports Mix

PEC Zwolle vs Ajax

Eredivisie

15:45

Sky Sports Red Button

Rochdale vs Tottenham

FA Cup 5th round

16:00

BBC One

Lille vs Lyon

Ligue 1

16:00

BT Sport ESPN

Leeds United vs Bristol City

Championship

16:30

Sky Sports Football

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga

17:00

BT Sport 2

Atalanta vs Fiorentina

Serie A

17:00

BT Sport ESPN

Numancia vs Cadiz

La Liga 2

17:00

FreeSports

Inverness CT vs Crusaders

Irn Bru Cup semi-final

17:15

BBC Alba

Espanyol vs Villarreal

La Liga

17:30

Sky Sports Mix

AC Milan vs Sampdoria

Serie A

19:45

BT Sport 1

Real Betis vs Real Madrid

La Liga

19:45

Sky Sports Football

Marseille vs Bordeaux

Ligue 1

20:00

BT Sport 2



How to watch football for free in the UK

There are a number of games throughout the week that can be watched live for free on a variety of different channels.

National broadcasters such as BBC, BBC Scotland and S4C occasionally show matches from the UK, with a few available to watch this week.

Free-to-air channel Freesports shows games from Portugal's Primeira Liga and Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, while BritAsia TV broadcasts games from the Indian Super League.

See the table below for the free games on UK TV this week.

Match Competition

Kick-off time (GMT)

Channel

The New Saints vs Dumbarton

Irn Bru Cup semi-final

Feb 17 / 19:35

S4C

ATK vs Mumbai City

Indian Super League

Feb 18 / 12:00

BritAsiaTV

Rochdale vs Tottenham

FA Cup 5th round

Feb 18 / 16:00

BBC One

Numancia vs Cadiz

La Liga 2

Feb 18 / 17:00

FreeSports

Iverness CT vs Crusaders

Irn Bru Cup semi-final

Feb 18 / 17:15

BBC Alba



Furthermore, highlights from all Premier League matches are shown on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which generally airs on Saturdays at 22:30 .

On Channel 5, you can watch highlights from the Championship on Football on 5: The Championship, which airs on Saturdays at 21:00.

Sky Sports News, which regularly shows clips and highlights from games, is available to all Sky and Virgin Media subscribers regardless of package.

How to legally stream football in the UK

As well as being able to watch football on TV in the UK, fans can stream games live online and using various apps.

Sky TV customers, for example, can access the Sky Go facility, which allows users to stream matches live and on demand on any mobile, laptop or tablet device.

BT Sport, similarly, offer the BT Sport app, through which customers can stream games live and on-the-go on a variety of devices.

The likes of Sky Go and the BT Sport app are generally available for most Apple iOS and Android devices.

Furthermore, for games that are broadcast on BBC, viewers can opt to use the BBC iPlayer, which is a streaming service compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and a host of other platforms.