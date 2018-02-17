Live football on TV: UK match schedule this week, online streams & free to air websites

Trying to figure out what football is being shown live on TV this week? Look no further!
There is plenty of action taking place across the globe, not least in Europe's top leagues, with some interesting match-ups that are bound to get you excited.
The Champions League and the Europa League returned during the week, with last-16 and last-32 ties taking place.
Later in the week, Tottenham and Manchester United continue their FA Cup quests and there is a Turin derby between Torino and Juventus in Serie A.
To help you choose what to watch, Goal has taken a look at all the football on TV in the UK today, tonight and this week, including some that you can watch for free and live stream.
All live football matches on UK TV this week
Saturday, February 17, 2018
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (GMT)
|Channel
|Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory
|A-League
|06:35
|BT Sport 2
|Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners
|A-League
|08:50
|BT Sport 2
|Las Palmas vs Sevilla
|La Liga
|12:00
|Sky Sports Mix
|Ross County vs Hearts
|Scottish Premiership
|12:30
|Sky Sports Football
|Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City
|FA Cup 5th roun
|12:30
|BT Sport 2
|Schalke vs Hoffenheim
|Bundesliga
|17:30
|BT Sport 1
|Huddersfield Town vs Man Utd
|FA Cup 5th round
|17:30
|BT Sport 2
|Alaves vs Deportivo La Coruna
|La Liga
|17:30
|Sky Sports Red Button
|PSV Eindhoven vs SC Heerenveen
|Eredivisie
|18:45
|Sky Sports Red Button
|The New Saints vs Dumbarton
|Irn Bru Cup semi-final
|19:35
|S4C
|Genoa vs Inter
|Serie A
|19:45
|BT Sport 1
|Malaga vs Valencia
|La Liga
|19:45
|Sky Sports Football
Sunday, February 18, 2018
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (GMT)
|Channel
|Real Sociedad vs Levante
|La Liga
|11:00
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Torino vs Juventus
|Serie A
|11:30
|BT Sport 1
|ATK vs Mumbai City
|Indian Super League
|12:00
|BritAsiaTV
|Norwich City vs Ipswich Town
|Championship
|12:00
|Sky Sports Football
|Liverpool U23 vs West Ham U23
|Premier League 2
|13:00
|LFCTV
|Feyenoord vs Heracles
|Eredivisie
|13:30
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Napoli vs SPAL
|Serie A
|14:00
|BT Sport Extra 2
|Nice vs Nantes
|Ligue 1
|14:00
|BT Sport ESPN
|Hamilton Academical vs Rangers
|Scottish Premiership
|14:15
|Sky Sports Football
|Augsburg vs Stuttgart
|Bundesliga
|14:30
|BT Sport ESPN
|Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao
|La Liga
|15:15
|Sky Sports Mix
|PEC Zwolle vs Ajax
|Eredivisie
|15:45
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Rochdale vs Tottenham
|FA Cup 5th round
|16:00
|BBC One
|Lille vs Lyon
|Ligue 1
|16:00
|BT Sport ESPN
|Leeds United vs Bristol City
|Championship
|16:30
|Sky Sports Football
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|17:00
|BT Sport 2
|Atalanta vs Fiorentina
|Serie A
|17:00
|BT Sport ESPN
|Numancia vs Cadiz
|La Liga 2
|17:00
|FreeSports
|Inverness CT vs Crusaders
|Irn Bru Cup semi-final
|17:15
|BBC Alba
|Espanyol vs Villarreal
|La Liga
|17:30
|Sky Sports Mix
|AC Milan vs Sampdoria
|Serie A
|19:45
|BT Sport 1
|Real Betis vs Real Madrid
|La Liga
|19:45
|Sky Sports Football
|Marseille vs Bordeaux
|Ligue 1
|20:00
|BT Sport 2
How to watch football for free in the UK
There are a number of games throughout the week that can be watched live for free on a variety of different channels.
National broadcasters such as BBC, BBC Scotland and S4C occasionally show matches from the UK, with a few available to watch this week.
Free-to-air channel Freesports shows games from Portugal's Primeira Liga and Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, while BritAsia TV broadcasts games from the Indian Super League.
See the table below for the free games on UK TV this week.
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (GMT)
|Channel
|The New Saints vs Dumbarton
|Irn Bru Cup semi-final
|Feb 17 / 19:35
|S4C
|ATK vs Mumbai City
|Indian Super League
|Feb 18 / 12:00
|BritAsiaTV
|Rochdale vs Tottenham
|FA Cup 5th round
|Feb 18 / 16:00
|BBC One
|Numancia vs Cadiz
|La Liga 2
|Feb 18 / 17:00
|FreeSports
|Iverness CT vs Crusaders
|Irn Bru Cup semi-final
|Feb 18 / 17:15
|BBC Alba
Furthermore, highlights from all Premier League matches are shown on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which generally airs on Saturdays at 22:30 .
On Channel 5, you can watch highlights from the Championship on Football on 5: The Championship, which airs on Saturdays at 21:00.
Sky Sports News, which regularly shows clips and highlights from games, is available to all Sky and Virgin Media subscribers regardless of package.
How to legally stream football in the UK
As well as being able to watch football on TV in the UK, fans can stream games live online and using various apps.
Sky TV customers, for example, can access the Sky Go facility, which allows users to stream matches live and on demand on any mobile, laptop or tablet device.
BT Sport, similarly, offer the BT Sport app, through which customers can stream games live and on-the-go on a variety of devices.
The likes of Sky Go and the BT Sport app are generally available for most Apple iOS and Android devices.
Furthermore, for games that are broadcast on BBC, viewers can opt to use the BBC iPlayer, which is a streaming service compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and a host of other platforms.