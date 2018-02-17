News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ibrahomic drops massive World Cup bombshell
Ibrahimovic drops massive World Cup bombshell

Live football on TV: UK match schedule this week, online streams & free to air websites

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Trying to figure out what football is being shown live on TV this week? Look no further!

Live football on TV: UK match schedule this week, online streams & free to air websites

Live football on TV: UK match schedule this week, online streams & free to air websites

There is plenty of action taking place across the globe, not least in Europe's top leagues, with some interesting match-ups that are bound to get you excited.

The Champions League and the Europa League returned during the week, with last-16 and last-32 ties taking place.

Later in the week, Tottenham and Manchester United continue their FA Cup quests and there is a Turin derby between Torino and Juventus in Serie A.

To help you choose what to watch, Goal has taken a look at all the football on TV in the UK todaytonight and this week, including some that you can watch for free and live stream.


All live football matches on UK TV this week




Saturday, February 17, 2018





















































MatchCompetition Kick-off time (GMT) Channel
Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory A-League 06:35 BT Sport 2
Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners A-League 08:50 BT Sport 2
Las Palmas vs Sevilla La Liga 12:00 Sky Sports Mix
Ross County vs Hearts Scottish Premiership 12:30 Sky Sports Football
Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City FA Cup 5th roun 12:30 BT Sport 2
Schalke vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga 17:30 BT Sport 1
Huddersfield Town vs Man Utd FA Cup 5th round 17:30 BT Sport 2
Alaves vs Deportivo La Coruna La Liga 17:30 Sky Sports Red Button
PSV Eindhoven vs SC Heerenveen Eredivisie 18:45 Sky Sports Red Button
The New Saints vs Dumbarton Irn Bru Cup semi-final 19:35 S4C
Genoa vs Inter Serie A 19:45 BT Sport 1
Malaga vs Valencia La Liga 19:45 Sky Sports Football

Sunday, February 18, 2018

































































































MatchCompetition Kick-off time (GMT) Channel
Real Sociedad vs Levante La Liga 11:00 Sky Sports Red Button
Torino vs Juventus Serie A 11:30 BT Sport 1
ATK vs Mumbai City Indian Super League 12:00 BritAsiaTV
Norwich City vs Ipswich Town Championship 12:00 Sky Sports Football
Liverpool U23 vs West Ham U23 Premier League 2 13:00 LFCTV
Feyenoord vs Heracles Eredivisie 13:30 Sky Sports Red Button
Napoli vs SPAL Serie A 14:00 BT Sport Extra 2
Nice vs Nantes Ligue 1 14:00 BT Sport ESPN
Hamilton Academical vs Rangers Scottish Premiership 14:15 Sky Sports Football
Augsburg vs Stuttgart Bundesliga 14:30 BT Sport ESPN
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga 15:15 Sky Sports Mix
PEC Zwolle vs Ajax Eredivisie 15:45 Sky Sports Red Button
Rochdale vs Tottenham FA Cup 5th round 16:00 BBC One
Lille vs Lyon Ligue 1 16:00 BT Sport ESPN
Leeds United vs Bristol City Championship 16:30 Sky Sports Football
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 17:00 BT Sport 2
Atalanta vs Fiorentina Serie A 17:00 BT Sport ESPN
Numancia vs Cadiz La Liga 2 17:00 FreeSports
Inverness CT vs Crusaders Irn Bru Cup semi-final 17:15 BBC Alba
Espanyol vs Villarreal La Liga 17:30 Sky Sports Mix
AC Milan vs Sampdoria Serie A 19:45 BT Sport 1
Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga 19:45 Sky Sports Football
Marseille vs Bordeaux Ligue 1 20:00 BT Sport 2

How to watch football for free in the UK




Harry Kane

There are a number of games throughout the week that can be watched live for free on a variety of different channels.

National broadcasters such as BBC, BBC Scotland and S4C occasionally show matches from the UK, with a few available to watch this week.

Free-to-air channel Freesports shows games from Portugal's Primeira Liga and Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, while BritAsia TV broadcasts games from the Indian Super League.

See the table below for the free games on UK TV this week.

























MatchCompetition Kick-off time (GMT) Channel
The New Saints vs Dumbarton Irn Bru Cup semi-final Feb 17 / 19:35 S4C
ATK vs Mumbai City Indian Super League Feb 18 / 12:00 BritAsiaTV
Rochdale vs Tottenham FA Cup 5th round Feb 18 / 16:00 BBC One
Numancia vs Cadiz La Liga 2 Feb 18 / 17:00 FreeSports
Iverness CT vs Crusaders Irn Bru Cup semi-final Feb 18 / 17:15 BBC Alba

Furthermore, highlights from all Premier League matches are shown on BBC One's  Match of the Day programme, which generally airs on Saturdays at 22:30 .

On Channel 5, you can watch highlights from the Championship on Football on 5: The Championship, which airs on Saturdays at 21:00.

Sky Sports News, which regularly shows clips and highlights from games, is available to all Sky and Virgin Media subscribers regardless of package.


How to legally stream football in the UK





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal Everton

As well as being able to watch football on TV in the UK, fans can stream games live online and using various apps.

Sky TV customers, for example, can access the Sky Go facility, which allows users to stream matches live and on demand on any mobile, laptop or tablet device.

BT Sport, similarly, offer the BT Sport app, through which customers can stream games live and on-the-go on a variety of devices.

The likes of Sky Go and the BT Sport app are generally available for most Apple iOS and Android devices.

Furthermore, for games that are broadcast on BBC, viewers can opt to use the BBC iPlayer, which is a streaming service compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and a host of other platforms.

Back To Top